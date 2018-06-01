CULTURE
The fake Etienne Terrus collection | Showcase
During recent renovations to The Etienne Terrus Museum in the French town of Elne, the art historian brought in to handle the artworks found almost 60% of the artworks to be fake. We take a look into this story and speak with European art editor of artnet news, Henri Neuendorf to find more about how a painting's originality is determined and ask him where the real Terrus paintings could be.
June 1, 2018
