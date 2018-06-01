June 1, 2018
WORLD
Trade War Fears: EU, Canada, Mexico go after US over tariffs
We begin this hour in the United States where the Trump administration has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union, Mexico and Canada. Their leaders were quick to respond with outrage, while Canada has already slapped billions of dollars worth of retaliatory tariffs on US imports. Reagan Des Vignes has the details.
