Mary Shelley: The woman responsible for Frankenstein

British novelist Mary Shelley is best remembered for giving the world Frankenstein. The story behind the creation of the iconic monster is the center of a new biopic on novelist Shelley. Made by a female director hailing from Saudi Arabia, the biopic aims to retell how the famed Gothic writer came to develop and create her enduring, and often reimagined creation. We talk to Dawn Stobbart about the impact Mary Shelley has had on society as both an author and a women who proudly spoke her mind. Stobbart is a researcher and associate lecturer at Lancaster University. She has a great interest in contemporary literature, particularly the horror genre.