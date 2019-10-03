POLITICS
Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in the festival in 12 traditional sports – including archery, oil wrestling, belt wrestling, mounted javelin throwing, mancala and horseback archery.
Ethnosport Culture Festival kicks off in Istanbul
In this photograph taken on October 3, 2019, two women can be on horseback at the Ethnosport Culture Festival at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Thursday. / AA
October 3, 2019

The Ethnosport Culture Festival kicked off at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Thursday.

Organised by the World Ethnosport Confederation, the festival has been held for the fourth time this year with 16 nations participating, including guest country Argentina.

The festival will run through October 6.

Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in the festival in 12 traditional sports. Archery, oil wrestling, mounted javelin throwing, mancala and horseback archery are among the featured sports.

The oil wrestling festivities will continue across four days with at least 300 contenders.

Not on an empty stomach

The fourth of such festival comes with sides. Traditional food from across the globe is being featured at the event.

Festival-goers can sample food from at least16 countries.

Children are also taking part. There are 40 traditional games and 60 handicraft workshops for young ones.

