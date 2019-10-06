TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's new human rights action plan in the works - AK Party spokesman
Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik said the country's human rights action plan will be prepared as part of the country’s judicial reform package.
Turkey's new human rights action plan in the works - AK Party spokesman
Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) spokesman Omer Celik holds a press conference at AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on July 11, 2019. / AA
October 6, 2019

Turkey will prepare a new human rights action plan as part of the country’s judicial reform package, a ruling party spokesman said on Saturday.

“A new human rights action plan will be prepared. It will be one of the works that leave their mark on our time in power,” Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, told reporters during the party’s weekend camp retreat in the capital Ankara.

Celik said that the new judicial reform package was the subject of widespread discussion among the party's agenda. 

“The human rights action plan will also show the standards we see the world at large with, our response to the standards of the world at large, and how we align with it,” Celik said.

He added that the party is set to work on strengthening individual rights and freedoms.

This year, Turkey is set to implement the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation's judiciary.

It is a priority item in parliament, which started a new term this month after returning from a summer recess. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us