June 1, 2018
Will anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic party win the elections in the country?
Slovenians will head to the voting booth on Sunday. And if opinion polls are anything to go by, the anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party is expected to win. Led by former Prime Minister, Janez Jansa, the party says it will reject EU migrant quotas and increase spending on security. Guest: Novica Mihajlovic Managing editor of Delo newspaper
