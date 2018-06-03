A museum of fake art, Yayoi Kusama & Dak’art 2018 | Full Show | Showcase

In this episode: Dak'art Biennale 2018: 00:56 The fake Etienne Terrus collection: 4:55 European Art Editor, artnet News, Henri Neuendorf: 05:57 Art news - Short Cuts: 10:59 Mary Shelley: The woman responsible for Frankenstein: 13:11 Lancaster University, Dawn Stobbart: 16:08 Yayoi Kusama's creations: 21:26 Eastwood turns 88: 23:41