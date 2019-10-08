POLITICS
2 MIN READ
More dead wild elephants found at Thai waterfall; toll at 11
The carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants had earlier plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok — Ravine of Hell — waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand.
This photo by Thai News Pix taken on October 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them. / AFP Archive
October 8, 2019

Wildlife officials in Thailand said on Tuesday they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend.

The carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok — Ravine of Hell — waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand, said Sompote Maneerat, spokesman for the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

Park officials said the first group of elephants evidently died when trying to reach a dead calf. The new victims are thought to have come from the same herd.

The ravines usually fill up with gushing water during the rain season.

Sompote said that the death toll of 11 is the highest number of elephants to die in a single incident in Khao Yai. Eight elephants died at the same waterfall almost 30 years ago.

The elephant population at the park is estimated to be about 300.

SOURCE:AP
