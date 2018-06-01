The battle for Konya | Turkey Elections 2018

The city of Konya in the center of Anatolia is a bastion of the ruling AK Party. Our reporter Aadel Haleem went to Konya to see how the AKP's efforts there are comparing to the CHP's here.