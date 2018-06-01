Can Turkey’s ruling AK Party chip away at CHP's Izmir fortress? | Turkey Elections 2018

As the third largest city in Turkey, Izmir's arguably the CHP's most prized electoral possession. While there is little possibility of the party losing in Izmir, others hope they can at least chip away at the political fortress the CHP has built here, as Can Hasasu reports.