As the third largest city in Turkey, Izmir's arguably the CHP's most prized electoral possession. While there is little possibility of the party losing in Izmir, others hope they can at least chip away at the political fortress the CHP has built here, as Can Hasasu reports. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election
June 1, 2018
