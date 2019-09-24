POLITICS
Football: St Petersburg, Munich, London to hold next CL finals – UEFA
Venues for Champions League finals in 2021, 2022, 2023 revealed at UEFA's executive committee meeting in Slovenian capital Ljubljana.
Logo of the UEFA Champions League is displayed during the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, August 25, 2016. / AP
September 24, 2019

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be played in Saint Petersburg, European football's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The venues for the next three finals were revealed at UEFA's executive committee meeting in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, with Munich being awarded the 2022 showpiece and 2023 final being given to Wembley.

In awarding the venues for the next three years, UEFA has had to take into account not just the likely demand for match tickets but also the importance of hotel rooms and transport infrastructure.

That means there are a limited number of cities around Europe capable of successfully staging a match of such magnitude.

Finals in major cities

"The chosen venues have proper mobility, hotels and everything else. Where we have a problem and probably will have a problem anywhere, is that sometimes hotels take advantage of the fact the Champions League final is in a certain city," admitted UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin.

"I am sure that if you check those three cities in half an hour you will see that hotel prices have already started to rise.

"This is a problem but it is hard for us to influence. That is why we want to go to such big cities with so many hotels that in the end, you can choose.

This season's final will be played in Istanbul, before hosting is given to the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in Russia's Saint Petersburg.

SOURCE:AFP
