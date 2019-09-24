CULTURE
Emmys apologises for wrong photo during memoriam segment
The TV Academy is apologisng for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.
FILE PHOTO - Emmy Awards, 17/09/2018 / Reuters
September 24, 2019

An Emmys segment on Sunday used a photo of living 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin instead of an image of the late Andre Previn, who was being memorialised.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady."

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better ."

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

