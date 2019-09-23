POLITICS
Rapinoe, Messi win FIFA player of the year awards
Megan Rapinoe was rewarded for leading the US to women's World Cup title while Lionel Messi moves one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women's World Cup title in July. / AP
September 23, 2019

Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday.

Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women's World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women's coach award.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

Messi's award moved the Barcelona and Argentina forward one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also among the three finalists.

The duo has dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the other finalist.

His club manager Jürgen Klopp was named coach of the year after steering Liverpool to the Champions League title in June.

SOURCE:AP
