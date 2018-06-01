June 1, 2018
Nicaragua Protests: 15 killed in protests against president
At least 15 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Nicaragua, in a new wave of protests against President Daniel Ortega. Demonstrations calling for his resignation began in April, and the total death toll has reached nearly a hundred. According to police, the latest bloodshed was the work of armed civilian groups… Ediz Tiyansan has the story.
