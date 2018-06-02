June 2, 2018
WORLD
The War in Yemen: The UN says around 7M people are facing famine
The war in Yemen is in its fourth year and there seems to be no end in sight. The United Nations says it's led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, it's the children in rural areas who are the most vulnerable. A warning - there are images in this story that some viewers may find distressing...
