June 2, 2018
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico remembers those who died in storm
Families of the victims of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in September, have held a vigil to honour their loved ones. It comes just days after a Harvard University study found a massive discrepancy between the number of people originally thought to have been killed in the storm, and those who actually died. Shamim Chowdhury reports.
