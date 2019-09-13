POLITICS
Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in European Volleyball
Turkey are now set to play against host Slovenia in their next match on Sunday.
Arslan Eksi (10) of Turkey in action during the 2019 Men's European Volleyball Championship Group C match between Turkey and Russia in Ljubljana, Slovenia on September 12, 2019. / AA
September 13, 2019

Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in the 2019 Men's CEV Volleyball European Championship Pool C match on Friday.

In the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, Turkey won the sets against North Macedonia by 25-20, 25-23, 25-13.

Turkey was unable to get off to a  good start to the CEV EuroVolley 2019 as the latest European winners Russia earned Thursday's 3-1 win.

The Pool C has been held in Ljubljana but this tournament has been co-hosted by France, Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands.

In this pool, Turkey will face Belarus, Russia, Finland, North Macedonia, as well as the host nation Slovenia at Arena Stozice Ljubljana.

Turkey's next match will be against the host Slovenia on September 15.

SOURCE:AA
