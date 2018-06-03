June 3, 2018
Venezuela on the Edge: Migration continues amid economic crisis
Thousands of people are leaving Venezuela following the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro the economy forcing many people to seek better opportunities abroad. The Venezuelan exodus has attracted the attention of the United Nations which has described it as the largest ever migration from the Americas. Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas.
