June 4, 2018
CULTURE
Vogue Arabia's cover featuring Saudi princess sparks outrage
Vogue Arabia just launched its June cover magazine featuring Saudi princess Hayfa bint Abdullah al Saud, celebrating 'trailblazing' women. But people aren't happy. Many on social media pointed out that the magazine forgot to mention the Saudi women’s rights activists who actually campaigned for lifting the ban, many of whom remain incarcerated.
