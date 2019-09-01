POLITICS
Pope says got stuck in Vatican lift, freed by firemen
The incident caused Pope Francis to be late to his weekly Angelus prayer.
Pope Francis delivers his speech during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. September 1, 2019. / AP
September 1, 2019

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firemen.

"I have to apologise for being late," the smiling 82-year old pontiff told crowds of faithful patiently waiting for him to appear at his study window overlooking Saint Peter's Square.

"I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage but then the firemen came," he said.

"Let's give a round of applause to the fire service," he said, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Italian television networks that live-stream the Angelus had been concerned that the unprecedented seven-minute delay might have been due to health reasons.

Francis seems to have unlimited energy despite his age. But he lost part of a lung in his youth, and the occasional grimace bears witness to the sciatic pain that is a near-constant companion.

It was believed to be the first time the Vatican's head of state, who leads the world's 1.2 billion Catholics, has got stuck in a lift.

