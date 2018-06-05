June 5, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mariano Rajoy forced out | Russia caught between Iran and Israel | Former ISI chief in hot water
A new prime minister takes charge in Spain after a corruption scandal forces out Mariano Rajoy. Also Russia finds itself at the centre of a diplomatic face-off in Syria. Will Moscow mediate or aggravate? And we speak to Pakistan’s former spy chief Asad Durrani about his book which could land him in jail.
Mariano Rajoy forced out | Russia caught between Iran and Israel | Former ISI chief in hot water
Explore