June 4, 2018
Jordan in Turmoil: Protests for a fith day despite PM resignation
Jordanians haven't been pacified by an administration change. They're back out on the streets in their thousands protesting against an income tax hike for a fifth day. Prime Minister Hani al Mulki handed his resignation to King Abdullah on Monday. He was promptly replaced with former educuation minister Omar al Razzaz. Arabella Munro reports.
