June 5, 2018
Gay Cake: Court rules for baker in same-sex wedding cake
The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. The court said the baker's religious rights had been violated by a State commission which investigated the matter. The case has become a cultural flashpoint between American religious conservatives and gay rights activists. But as TRT World's Ben Said reports, the court stopped short of saying that businesses have the right to discriminate.
