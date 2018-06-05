WORLD
Will Spain’s new prime minister be able to govern effectively?
The new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has a tough job on his hands. He may be leading one of Europe's largest economies, but unemployment is among the highest in the EU and the country is still divided over Catalan independence. And with Sanchez's party holding less than a quarter of seats in parliament, will the new PM be able to govern effectively? Guests: Luis Arroyo Political adviser to Spain's former socialist prime minister, Jose Luis Zapatero Cristina Manzano Editor-in-chief esglobal Andrew Dowling Senior lecturer in Hispanic Studies at the University of Cardiff.
June 5, 2018
