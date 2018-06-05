Pakistan’s former ISI chief Asad Durrani faces jail over new book | Interview

Asad Durrani was once the head of Pakistan's powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI. Now he's joined forces with his Indian counterpart, and co-authored a book 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace'. Following the book's launch in India, Durrani has been placed on the no-fly list and Pakistan's army has ordered an inquiry into his motives. Guest: Asad Durrani Former ISI chief and Author