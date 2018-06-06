One year of Qatar blockade | Jordanian Prime Minister resigns amid protests | Taiwan’s isolation

It’s been 12 months since Saudi Arabia and its allies tried to cripple Qatar. Has the tiny Gulf nation weathered the storm? Also Jordan's prime minister resigns but mass protests over a proposed tax hike continues. Will the king give in to the demonstrators' demands? And Taiwan loses another one of its few remaining allies in Burkina Faso. Is China - or Taiwan's president to blame for the island's isolation?