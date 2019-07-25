CULTURE
Sweden charges US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault
A$AP Rocky is to remain in custody pending trial over a fight in Stockholm last month
In this stock photo, ASAP Rocky attends an event in New York City, US on September 13, 2018. / AFP
July 25, 2019

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden over his alleged involvement in a street brawl, the Swedish prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model from Harlem, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 3, along with two members of his entourage, in connection with a fight in central Stockholm on June 30.

Mayers has been charged with assault, the prosecutor said in a statement. He faces a maximum of 2 years in prison if convicted.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court plans to announce next week when that will take place.

"I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime despite claims of self-defence and provocation," Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said.

Suneson had initially wanted to charge Mayers with aggravated assault.

The rapper, best known for his song "praise the Lord", was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival, but his detention has forced the cancellation of the rest of his European tour. His next performance is scheduled for August 11 in the US.

Mayer's case has gained widespread attention including from US President Donald Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper and said he was willing to vouch for Mayers' bail.

Lofven, through a spokesman, has said he will not influence Mayers' legal case.

SOURCE:Reuters
