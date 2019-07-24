World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix "Drive to Survive" documentary series due to be aired next year, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.

A behind-the-scenes look at the championship, it was well-received by fans and sponsors.

Mercedes, the dominant team of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, are celebrating their 200th start as a Formula One constructor at this weekend's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

They also plan to race in a special livery to commemorate their 125th year in motorsport.

Hamilton, winner at Hockenheim last year, goes into the halfway mark of the season with a 39-point lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes have won nine of 10 races so far in 2019.