Football: Bayern beat Real 3-1 in Texas as clubs unveil new signings
Bayern Munich spoiled Eden Hazard's Real Madrid debut, downing the Spanish giants 3-1 in a friendly in Houston despite goalkeeper Sven Ulreich's sending off.
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes (27) is tripped by FC Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (26) as he tries to score while Niklas Süle, looks on during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Houston. Ulreich received a red card for a professional foul on the play. / AP
July 21, 2019

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 3-1 in an entertaining International Champions Cup match in Houston on Saturday.

Both sides gave debuts to high-profile acquisitions in a game that featured appearances from 41 different players.

David Alaba cut the ball back from the left and although Corentin Tolisso's first shot was saved off the line he hammered the rebound into the roof of the net to put the Germans 1-0 ahead.

Real, though, had the better of the first half with only Manuel Neuer's presence and Karim Benzema's profligacy preventing them from drawing equal in a relaxed but end-to-end match.

Bayern made five changes at the start of the second half and Real made 11, with Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo for Real and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard for Bayern among the big-name off-season arrivals making their debuts.

Real's young and speedy forwards started the second period on top but instead it was two of Bayern's substitutes who helped seal the result.

First Robert Lewandowski held off his marker to turn midway through the second half and fire a low shot home from 12 meters out and then Serge Gnabry took advantage of sloppy defending to score from a similar position two minutes later.

Rodrygo got a consolation goal from a free kick with six minutes to go after the most controversial moment of the match.

The Brazilian teenager went down as he ran through on goal and the referee showed Bayern's substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich a red card, even though replays showed there was no contact.

SOURCE:Reuters
