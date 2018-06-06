June 6, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Family feels cost of conflict
During recent protests in the Gaza Strip, thousands of people have received life-changing injuries, many shot by Israeli soldiers . But it's hard to imagine people more affected than the Khrawat family. Three brothers have been shot in the past six months, while another lost his left hand in an explosion when he was 14 years old. Iolo ap Dafydd went to meet them in Beit Hanoun.
