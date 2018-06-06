Azzedine Alaia: Tunisian Couturier | Fashion | Showcase

Tunisia's best known fashion designer Azzedine Alaia was gearing up for his first solo museum exhibition in London when he passed away last November. In his honour, London's Design Museum went ahead with the show, which offers up not only a selection of his best work, but also an insight into the mind behind the fashion. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to take a look.