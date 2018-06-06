CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Calligraphy: An evolving art form | Showcase
Calligraphy is the art of beautiful handwriting. Calligraphers are trained in the art of transcribing letters and words in such harmony and proportion that upon seeing them, they are instantly recognised as works of art. Islamic calligraphy is a traditional art form that keeps evolving with new technologies and to learn more about this we speak to calligraphist Soraya Syed. Syed previously worked for the British Museum and Saudi Royal family, making her perhaps the perfect example of an artist who has utilized various forms of technology in creating Islamic calligraphy. Syed's works can be followed through the artofthepen.com or via instagram: @artofthepen
Calligraphy: An evolving art form | Showcase
June 6, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us