Azzedine Alaia, BFF 2018 & Exploring Westminster Abbey | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Brooklyn Film Festival 2018: 1:13 Feature Documentary Programmer, Julie Bridgham: 2:18 Couturier Azzedine Alaia: 6:45 Exploring Westminster Abbey: 11:00 Art news - Short Cuts: 14:38 For the love of Lorca: 16:17 Author of 'Lorca: A dream of Life', Leslie Stainton: 17:17 'Humans' is back: 25:31