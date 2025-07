Calligraphy, Art from Trash & Jim Henson | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: RAW Academie: 1:10 Calligraphy: The art of handwriting: 4:47 Artist, Soraya Syed: 5:25 From trash to art: 10:11 Yoyoi Kusama's polka dots: 12:19 Art news - Short Cuts: 15:05 'Hereditary': 17:29 Culture writer, Daniel Amir: 18:12 Jim Henson: Master of puppets: 22:33