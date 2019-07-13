POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Green Lord's track intrigues skippers ahead of Sunday's final
In the four matches of the tournament at Lord's, twice the 300-mark was breached, both times by Pakistan, though bowlers have largely dominated the tournament.
Green Lord's track intrigues skippers ahead of Sunday's final
General view during nets action ahead of the England versus New Zealand final of the cricket World Cup at Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019. / Reuters
July 13, 2019

A green tinge on the Lord's track intrigued New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan on Saturday, although both shied away from making bold predictions for Sunday's Cricket World Cup final.

The pitch sported a healthy green cover, although it looked dry underneath before being put under cover.

"Perhaps encouraging to seam bowlers on both sides," Williamson told reporters before the team's practice session.

"But we don't know what the wicket has in store. There's still a bit of time between now and the start of play and I haven't had a close look at it just yet."

New Zealand demonstrated their ability to defend below-par totals in their low-scoring semi-final clash against India's formidable batting lineup.

Bowlers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have shown tremendous ability to adjust to conditions, often combining to cover up New Zealand's batting frailties.

"Usually, it's a fairly fair surface here but I think at the same time one that guys need to adapt quickly to, like any other surface that we have seen in the Worl d Cup," Williamson said.

"We have done it on a number of occasions but we will have to be good at doing that tomorrow."

Asked if teams would be better off trying to make the most of the first 10 overs of Powerplay, Williamson said: "It is impossible to say at this point in time because we just don't know what the surface has in store and what a good total is for the team batting first or the team bowling first."

Pundits had predicted a high-scoring tournament and teams even indulged in talk of breaching the 500-run mark but England's 397-6 against Afghanistan remains this World Cup's highest score.

In the four matches of the tournament at Lord's, twice the 300-mark was breached, both times by Pakistan, though bowlers have largely dominated the tournament.

"New Zealand have done it brilliantly and Lord's isn't ever a high-scoring ground. So I'd say tomorrow isn't going to be a high-scoring ground, so it will be a bit of a battle," Morgan said.

The England captain, however, felt the green cover on the pitch was thinner than it appeared.

"From afar, it looks greener than it is. There isn't a lot of grass on the wicket. So it probably ex aggerates how it will look.

"If the sun comes out for a few hours, it will look different in a few hours. It'll go whiter and burn it off."

Asked if he would call it a bowl-first kind of pitch, the home captain said: "Depends on how hard the wicket gets." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us