POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Thousands of animals saved in global crackdown on wildlife crime
Covering 109 countries, Interpol's Operation Thunderball seized some 23 primates, 30 big cats, more than 4,300 birds, nearly 1,500 live reptiles and close to 10,000 turtles and tortoises.
Thousands of animals saved in global crackdown on wildlife crime
In this photo provided by Interpol on July 10, 2019, a lion cub (Panthera Leo) is seen inside a cage. The cub, detected in India by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and West Bengal Forest Department, is en route to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh. / AP
July 10, 2019

Police across the globe have seized thousands of wild animals, including primates and big cats, and arrested nearly 600 suspects in a vast crackdown on illegal wildlife smuggling, Interpol said on Wednesday.

Covering 109 countries, the operation was carried out in coordination with the World Customs Organization (WCO), with investigators homing in on trafficking routes and crime hotspots, the international policing body said.

Dubbed Operation Thunderball, the Singapore-based investigation sought to target transnational crime networks seeking to profit from wildlife smuggling activities. It was the third such Interpol mission in recent years.

An Interpol spokeswoman said police were holding 582 suspects with further arrests and prosecutions expected to follow.

Among the animals seized were 23 primates, 30 big cats, more than 4,300 birds, nearly 1,500 live reptiles and close to 10,000 turtles and tortoises, Interpol said.

Flourishing online trade

They also confiscated 440 elephant tusks and an additional 545 kilogrammes of ivory, the organisation said, pointing to a flourishing illegal wildlife trade online.

In Spain, 21 people were arrested, thanks to an online investigation, and in Italy, a similar probe led police to seize 1,850 birds.

"Wildlife crime not only strips our environment of its resources, it also has an impact through the associated violence, money laundering and fraud," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

Interpol said slight declines in the seizures of certain species were a sign that continued enforcement efforts were bearing fruit and that compliance levels were improving.

"It is vital that we stop criminals from putting livelihoods, security, economies and the sustainability of our planet at risk by illegally exploiting wild flora and fauna," said Ivonne Higuero, secretary general of CITES, an endangered species organisation.

Interpol has previously carried out similar large-scale crackdowns in 2017 and 2018 that netted seizures worth several million dollars.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us