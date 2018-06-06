Why are Jordanians protesting against the government’s proposed tax-hike?

The tax hikes in Jordan may be backed by the IMF, but those on the streets say they simply target those already struggling to make ends meet. Jordan's King Abdullah has promised he'll make changes, but will they be enough to end the unrest? Guests: Jawad Anani Former Jordanian deputy prime minister Rana Sweis Journalist and author of the upcoming book ‘Voices of Jordan’