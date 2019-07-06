POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Football: Netherlands like underdogs tag in WC final with USA
"The US are favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that," says Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman ahead of Sunday's final.
Football: Netherlands like underdogs tag in WC final with USA
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen and team mates during training at the Merlo Stadium, Oullins, France - July 6, 2019. / Reuters
July 6, 2019

The Netherlands said on Saturday they are happy to be underdogs as they prepare to play against their first-ever Women's World Cup final against defending champions United States.

"We have our own playing style," Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

"The expectations are different now. The US are favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that."

A 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden on Wednesday in the semi-finals secured their spot in the tournament decider.

The previous best finish for the Dutch at a World Cup was a round of 16 appearances four years ago.

Growing force

In 2017 the Netherlands announced themselves as a growing force in the game when they won the European Championships on home soil playing scintillating attacking football.

Despite the opponent that will line-up opposite them in Lyon on Sunday, the top-ranked US team, that approach won't change.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us