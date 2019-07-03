POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram glitches affect some users globally
Users have complained about issues regarding sending media files over and viewing images across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram glitches affect some users globally
Icons of Facebook and WhatsApp are seen pictured on an phone screen / AP
July 3, 2019

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some of its users globally were facing issues while sending media files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said.

The company is still investigating the overall impact of the issue.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us