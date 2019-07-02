POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Murray to pair up with Serena for mixed doubles at Wimbledon
The three-times Grand Slam singles champion's management team confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Murray to pair up with Serena for mixed doubles at Wimbledon
Britain's Andy Murray is seen during practice in London, July 2, 2019 / Reuters
July 2, 2019

Britain's Andy Murray ended days of speculation about who he will play mixed doubles with at Wimbledon after confirming he would partner Serena Williams at the grass-court major.

The three-times Grand Slam singles champion's management team confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The Scot, who is playing doubles at the All England Club as he tries to regain full match fitness after hip surgery in January, was flooded with offers after he revealed world number one and French Open champion Ash Barty had turned him down.

That rejection has now led to the formation of the ultimate Wimbledon super-couple as between them Williams and Murray have won 26 singles majors.

"If you guys really want it... all right, done," teased Williams after she began her pursuit of a record 24th Grand Slam singles title earlier on Tuesday.

Murray's metal hip may have to work overtime in the next few days as he will also compete in men's doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert less than a month after returning to action.

Murray won the Queen's Club doubles title with Feliciano Lopez in his comeback tournament last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us