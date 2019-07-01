CULTURE
Cartoonist of the tuber noses Guillermo Mordillo dies aged 86
He was world-famous for his figures with the thick bulbous noses: The Argentine draughtsman Mordillo died at the age of 86 on Spanish island Majorca. In the 1970s he was regarded as one of the most frequently published draughtsmen.
In this file photo taken on July 24, 2012 Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo poses in front of his works during a preview of the exhibition "Mordillo. 4 x 20 years young" at the gallery Joerg Heitsch in Munich, southern Germany. Mordillo, known for his figures with bulbous noses, has died on Spain's holiday island of Majorca, his representatives said on July 1, 2019. / AFP
Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo, known for drawing characters with bulbous noses, has died in Spain aged 86, his representatives said Monday.

Mordillo's work appeared in top French magazines such as Paris-Match and Marie Claire.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1932 to Spanish parents, Mordillo spent some time in Lima and New York before moving to Paris in 1963 where he had his breakthrough moment.

He said in interviews that he was first inspired to embark on this career path when he watched Walt Disney's "Snow White" at the cinema.

He also illustrated children's books and illustrated greetings cards for the Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards.

"We are very sad to confirm that Mr. Mordillo died in the night from June 29 to June 30" on the island of Majorca, Adrienne Hak of Amsterdam-based Rubinstein Royalty Management which represented his works for worldwide publishing, told AFP in an email.

SOURCE:AFP
