Howard Schultz steps down as Starbucks chairman | Money Talks

He introduced Americans to lattes and espressos and he turned a small company into the world's biggest coffee chain. Now Starbucks’ Executive Chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down. But there's already speculation that he might have bigger plans, including a run for the United States' highest office. We speak to TRT World's editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, for more.