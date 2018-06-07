One year since the start of the Qatar blockade | Money Talks

For the past year, Qatar has been under blockade by its neighbours Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Doha used to rely on the Gulf countries for food and other essentials. But those supplies have been cut off since. And Qatar Airways flights aren't allowed to use the air space of neighbouring countries. TRT World's Caitlin McGee is in Doha and she says despite all the challenges, the country's economy is growing and becoming increasingly self-reliant. For more on this we speak to Allison Wood, a Control Risks Senior Consultant.