BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Mexican tariffs threaten US pork farmers | Money Talks
The European Union, China, Canada and Mexico have all piled criticism on the US for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium. Now Washington's southern neighbour is striking back with tariffs on a number of US goods, including pork. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that's threatening an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Americans. So pork producers are certainly nervous, but are investors also worried? We ask James Hughes in London, who is the Chief Market Analyst at Axi Trader. And for further insight we speak to Max Wolff, chief economist at Phoenix Group.
Mexican tariffs threaten US pork farmers | Money Talks
June 7, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us