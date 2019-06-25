It's almost time for cricket's oldest rivalry. England against Australia has thrown up plenty of drama in the past, and this World Cup encounter promises to be one for the ages.

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

England are on the ropes and Australia are on the verge of redemption.

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.