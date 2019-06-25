POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Cricket: England face Australia at Lord's
The English have gone from one foot in the final to all out survival, with Eoin Morgan's side having now lost two games, and can ill afford to lose another.
Cricket: England face Australia at Lord's
England's Jofra Archer looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket, June 21, 2019. / Reuters
June 25, 2019

It's almost time for cricket's oldest rivalry. England against Australia has thrown up plenty of drama in the past, and this World Cup encounter promises to be one for the ages. 

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

England are on the ropes and Australia are on the verge of redemption. 

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us