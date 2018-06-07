Royal Academy's 250th Summer Exhibition | Showcase

London gets ready for the 250th summer exhibition of the Royal Academy of Arts, an event as old as the institute itself. The show, which has been running for two and a half centuries will open in the newly renovated Academy, and to celebrate, it's promising to do it in grand style with big names and a bold message. Visitors can expect everything from humour to Hockney and, as Nursena Tuter tells us, a lot of colour. For more on the 250th edition of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, we speak to Tabish Khan. Khan is an art critic and visual arts editor who specialises in London's thriving art scene.