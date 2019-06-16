POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricket: India improve to 7-0 vs Pakistan after 89-run win in World Cup
India defeat Pakistan at Old Trafford boosting their chances of a semi-final spot while extending its record to 7-0 against Asian rival Pakistan.
Cricket: India improve to 7-0 vs Pakistan after 89-run win in World Cup
Indian players celebrate after the match. / Reuters
June 16, 2019

India extended its record to 7-0 against archrival Pakistan in Cricket World Cup games with an 89-run victory in a rain-interrupted encounter that likely will remain the most-watched game of the six-week tournament.

India started ominously with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 from 113 deliveries and skipper Virat Kohli contributing 77 in a total of 336-5, a record for a one-day international at Old Trafford.

Rain delay

Pakistan was always behind the run-rate required and its chances were further eroded after a revised target was set following a rain delay in the 35th over.

Pakistan, which was 166-6 at the start of the delay, resumed with a revised target of 302 from 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method or 136 from 5 overs.

The last five overs were a non-event, with Pakistan finishing on 212-6.

India is unbeaten after four games ‚with wins over South Africa, defending champion Australia and Pakistan and a point from a washout against 2015 finalist New Zealand.

Pakistan's semifinal prospects are slim with just three points from five games.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us