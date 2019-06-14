CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne fetch $876,000 at auction
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne Ihlen sell for $876,000, says Christie's auction house. The collection of over 50 letters were sold by Ihlen's family.
Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne fetch $876,000 at auction
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2013. / Reuters
June 14, 2019

A collection of more than 50 love letters written by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen to the woman who inspired "So Long, Marianne" has sold for $876,000, with many going for more than five times their pre-sale estimates, Christie's auction house said on Thursday.

The archive of letters from Cohen to Marianne Ihlen chronicles their 1960s love affair and the blossoming of Cohen's career from struggling poet to famous musician.

The top letter, in which Cohen wrote in December 1960 about being "alone with the vast dictionaries of language," fetched $56,250 compared to an original high estimate of $10,000.

A 1964 letter, in which Cohen wrote "I am famous but empty," went for $35,000, Christie's said.

Cohen and the Norwegian-born Ihlen met on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and she became the inspiration for several of his best-known songs, including "Bird on a Wire," "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye," and the 1967 track "So Long, Marianne."

Ihlen died of leukaemia in Oslo in July 2016 at age 81. Cohen, who was also suffering from leukaemia, died in November 2016 at the age of 82.

The letters were sold by Ihlen's family. The buyers were not revealed.

The top lot in the five-day online auction was an Italian bronze bell dating from the 15th or 16th century that hung in the Hydra home that Cohen and Ihlen once shared. It realised $81,250 compared to a pre-sale estimate of up to $12,000.

The bell is believed to have inspired the lines, "There is a crack, a crack in everything" in Cohen's 1992 release "Anthem."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us