POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Warner century sinks Pakistan as Australia win by 41 runs
Australia, batting first, were dismissed for 307 in 49 overs and Pakistan were bowled out for 266 in 45.4 overs.
Warner century sinks Pakistan as Australia win by 41 runs
Australian batsman David Warner celebrates his century. / Reuters
June 12, 2019

David Warner scored his first century since returning from his ban as holders Australia ran out comfortable 41-run winners over Pakistan in the World Cup at Taunton on Wednesday.

The opener, back after serving a 12-month suspension for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal, struck 107 in Australia's 307 all out in 49 overs.

Mohammad Amir took five wickets as Pakistan recovered from a poor start to limit Australia's total, and they were well in contention as they reached 136-2 in reply.

When Imam-ul-Haq was caught down the leg side off a wide delivery having just reached his half-century and Mohammad Hafeez fell just short of his when he hit a Finch full toss straight to deep square leg, Pakistan's chances faded.

Counter-attack fails

But a thrilling counter-attack started by Hasan Ali and continued by skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz put them right back in contention at 264-7 with six overs left.

Mitchell Starc settled Australian nerves when he had Riaz caught behind for 45 and two balls later bowled Amir before Sarfaraz was run out for 40 as Pakistan were dismissed for 266. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us