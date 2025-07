'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra trolled by Indian fans

The latest episode of the American TV series "Quantico" has angered many Indian fans who are accusing the protagonist Priyanka Chopra of maligning the country abroad. The episode shows a Hindu man with a Rudraksha (rosary) who is identified by an FBI agent, played by Chopra, as an Indian nationalist, plotting a nuclear attack on Manhattan.